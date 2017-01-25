Atlanta woman's car stolen near Georgia Dome US & World News Atlanta woman's car stolen near Georgia Dome Atlanta police are searching for four suspects who targeted a local woman at the Chevron on Northside Drive in northwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon.

A group of men stole Emma Ebosi’s car, while she was being robbed by an unidentified woman. Police said it appears the crimes aren't connected.

Ebosi told police she entered the store at around 5:15 p.m. The female suspect followed her into the store. The woman asked if she could use Ebosi’s cellphone. Ebosi refused. The woman then followed her out of the store, jumped her from behind and snatched her phone.

Ebosi dropped her keys during the assault. As she ran after the phone thief, another surveillance camera captured three men walking down Northside Drive toward the gas station. They watched the women fight, then one of them picked up Ebosi's keys. They climbed into the victim's vehicle and drove off.

Ebosi was over at the gas pumps, her back turned to her vehicle, unaware she was being victimized a second time. The phone thief climbed into a red Nissan Sentra and pulled off.

Ebosi turned around to walk back to the store to get help, and realized her vehicle was gone. The suspects remain at-large.

