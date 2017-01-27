STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Deer spotted around Maryland with jug on head

Courtesy: Chris Beauchamp
 
Courtesy: Chris Beauchamp

Courtesy: Chris Beauchamp

Courtesy: Chris Beauchamp

Courtesy: Chris Beauchamp

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 27 2017 05:52PM MST

Updated:Jan 27 2017 08:09PM MST

BEL AIR, Md. - State officials are trying to help free a deer whose head is stuck in a plastic jug.

Over the weekend the Maryland Department of Natural Resources received reports of a deer in Bel Air, Maryland who was walking around with a jug stuck on its head. The jug appears to be a plastic pretzel container.

A wildlife team is in the area attempting to get closer to the deer, and once they do they will remove the jug.

Although the deer appears to be ok and not injured, it still cannot eat or drink with the jug on its head.


