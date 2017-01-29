Hundreds protest travel ban at ABIA

Hundreds gathered at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to protest President Donald Trump's travel ban.

The President signed an executive order Friday evening barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering into the U.S. for at least the next 90 days.

Many Americans outraged by the news fought back with their voices, messages and demonstrations.

“The fact of the matter is, on its face, Trump's executive order is not only unethical and un-American, but unconstitutional,” said Austin City Councilman Greg Casar, District 4.

More than a dozen immigrants and refugees who flew into the U.S. Friday and Saturday were detained for several hours because of the order.

At least seven lawyers in Austin spent Sunday at the airport in case anyone on the two arriving international flights needed their help.

“We're here in case there are folks that are put in a room, scared to death, and have no help. And we'll try to do what we can to help them out including their families,” said attorney Jim Marston.

Those being detained on U.S. soil aren't the only people advocates are concerned for.

“I believe that we should not only be advocating for people being detained at the airport, but people who are trapped in war-torn nations who could be facing life or death situations,” Casar said.

Protesters said the move by President Trump discriminates against Muslims, most of whom have no ties to terrorism.

“Yeah, it's concerning that he picked these particular countries and he's making exceptions to allow Christians in as well. If that isn't racial profiling, racial discrimination, if that isn't hatred, I don't know what is,” said Paul Clancy who protested at ABIA Sunday.

Saturday, a federal judge's emergency order temporarily barred the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to President Donald Trump's travel ban. However, that order will not affect the ban on those traveling to the U.S. and it did not quell the fears of millions of Americans.

“I don't care if you voted for Trump or not. You should be worried about your freedoms, because it is huge, it is gigantic what is going on. It's not right. The country is imploding and something will have to happen eventually,” Clancy said.

One Muslim-American protester said there is a silver lining.

“Make no mistake, the hate that Trump and his administration are forcing on our brothers and sisters in all walks of life is really a blessing in disguise because it united all of us together,” said Ahmed Fooshang, who left Egypt for the U.S. 20 years ago.