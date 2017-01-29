Delta operations returning to normal after systems outage

- Delta flights are departing and a ground stop has been lifted after a systems outage Sunday night led to departure delays and cancelations.

In a statement posted on the Atlanta-based airline's website at 11:45pm, CEO Ed Bastian apologized to customers who were impacted by this "frustrating situation."

Delta says about 150 flights have been canceled, with more expected.

Bastian says this type of disruption "is not acceptable to the Delta family who prides itself on reliability and customer service."

Delta says a waiver has been issued for travel scheduled on Jan. 29 and 30, for rebooking by Feb. 3.

In August, Delta suffered a computer breakdown after a power outage in its operations center. The airline canceled more than 2,000 flights over three days.

Last week, a computer problem forced United Airlines into an hour-long ground all domestic flights.

Sunday night, Delta released this statement: Delta teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground. Flights in the air remain unaffected. Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience.

The airline encouraged customers to go to their website for live updates on the situation.

The official Twitter page for Delta Airlines responding to passengers with this information: "We're experiencing technical issues impacting the operation. Our technical teams are working to resolve this as quickly as possible to minimize the impact to our customers. We apologize for any inconvenience our customers may experience."

@TweetRDC We’re experiencing technical issues impacting the operation. Our technical teams are working to resolve this as quickly as... 1/3 — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017