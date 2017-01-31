STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Police investigating reported stabbing, officer-involved shooting in Hollywood

By: Kelly Taylor

Posted:Jan 31 2017 03:33PM MST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 03:43PM MST

(FOX 11) - Police were investigating reports of  a stabbing Tuesday at a Jack in the Box restaurant in Hollywood, authorities said.

The incident was reported at about 2 p.m. near Sunset and Ivar avenues. Officers responded for a man with a knife inside the restaurant. An officer-involved shooting was reported.

Multiple victims were reported to have stab wounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

