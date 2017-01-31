STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Union-backed Ronald Vitiello named to lead Border Patrol

Ronald Vitiello (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Ronald Vitiello (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Posted:Jan 31 2017 04:22PM MST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 04:29PM MST

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A longtime Border Patrol official who is backed by the agents' union has been named chief of the agency, less than a week after his predecessor resigned under pressure.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday on Twitter than Ronald Vitiello has been appointed to lead the agency at a time when President Donald Trump has pledged to erect a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico and add 5,000 agents from the current level of about 20,000.

The National Border Patrol Council - an early and outspoken backer of Donald Trump's presidential bid - openly supported Vitiello for the job and pushed for the ouster of his predecessor, Mark Morgan, who resigned last week at the request of the new administration.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories