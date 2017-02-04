Police: Suspect taken into custody for Karina Vetrano's murder

The DCPI has confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody in connection for the murder of Howard Beach jogger, Karina Vetrano.

Vetrano, 30, was found raped and murdered in an undeveloped area near her home in Howard Beach, Queens on August 2, 2016 while out for a jog. When she didn't return home, her parents reported her missing.

This comes a few days after Vetrano's parents called for the New York State Commission on Forensic Science to allow familial DNA matching in New York, which allows police to search the state and federal DNA database to see if a suspect's relative is in the system.

Police said charges are pending.

No further information has been released.