Bald eagle found shot to death in North Carolina

A North Carolina wildlife officer says a bald eagle has been found shot to death alongside a road in Chatham County.

PITTSBORO, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina wildlife officer says a bald eagle has been found shot to death alongside a road in Chatham County.

Officer Claude Smith of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says a state trooper patrolling Monday morning found the bird in a ditch.

Smith said the bird was taken to the North Carolina Zoo near Asheboro, where a veterinarian examined it and found an entry and exit wound through the eagle's skull. Smith said he had no idea when the bird was shot, but it appears to have occurred recently.

A summary of The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website says the penalty for violating the act could result in a $100,000 fine, a one-year prison term, or both.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call 1-855-WILD-TIP.