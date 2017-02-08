Dog found abandoned with rope around its neck in Pontiac

- An abandoned dog who was found in Pontiac with a rope tied around its neck has been taken in for care.

The dog was found by a volunteer near the Michigan Animal Rescue League (MARL), which is near Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Featherstone Street. The male pit mix was badly emaciated and barely able to stand on its hind legs.

MARL took the dog, now called Winston, to a veterinarian. Winston was obviously neglected but the veterinarian determined the dog wasn't facing any immediate life-threatening conditions.

Right now, MARL is treating Winston as a stray. He can stay with MARL for a few more days and will get proper nutrition, love and care during that time.

If anyone is interested in possibly adopting Winston when he is available, contact Michigan Animal Rescue League (MARL) at (248) 335-9290.

For more information on MARL, visit www.marleague.org.

FOX 2's Amy Lange will have more in this dog's rescue tonight on FOX 2 News at 5 p.m.