Circus performers injured in Sarasota high-wire fall

STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Get paid to cuddle? A peek inside The Cuddle Sanctuary

How would you like a job that pays you $80 an hour? All you have to do is cuddle - with strangers. Yes, it sounds bizarre, but professional cuddlers are popping up all over the country and we have them right here in our backyard. Gina Silva is at
By: Gina Silva , Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted:Feb 08 2017 09:36AM MST

Updated:Feb 08 2017 12:42PM MST

How would you like a job that pays you $80 an hour? All you have to do is hug people. Total strangers. Welcome to the world of professional cuddlers.

In a small room with lots of pillows, you'll find a group of people hugging and caressing each other. It's Cuddle Sanctuary in Venice. Jean Franzblau is the founder.

She says, "We offer weekly cuddle workshops which are social events. We also offer professional cuddling which is a one-on-one session between a professional Cuddler and a client."

They say there is no sex involved. The sessions are purely platonic and the reasons for attending are varied.

Take a look at the video.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories