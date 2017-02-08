Circus performers injured in Sarasota high-wire fall

IRS warns against phishing scam targeting companies' HR, payroll departments

By: FOX News

Posted:Feb 08 2017 12:47PM MST

Updated:Feb 08 2017 01:21PM MST

The IRS said a new phishing email scam is targeting human resources and payroll departments at companies -- specifically going after personal information on employees' W-2 forms.

"The Form W-2 email phishing scam has evolved beyond the corporate world and is spreading to other sectors, including school districts, tribal organizations and nonprofits," the IRS said on its website.

The scammers are said to be sending emails designed to look like they are coming from a top IRS executive. The emails ask for a list of all employees at the company or organization and their W-2 forms.

The IRS said these requests are fake and put the data of all workers at risk, adding companies should alert their workers about this scam and develop a formal policy about how to deal with the sharing of W-2 information.

