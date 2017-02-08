Wylie PD helps woman's pregnancy announcement to husband US & World News Wylie PD helps woman's pregancy announcement to husband A North Texas man thought he was pulled over for not having a front license plant on his truck. But the officer had even bigger news for him.

- A North Texas man thought he was pulled over for not having a front license plant on his truck. But the officer had even bigger news for him.

Michelle Blackmore grew up in Wylie and recruited the help of the police department to deliver some big news to her husband, Wayne.

Last Sunday, Wayne was pulled over by an officer. He simply thought he was being pulled over for not having a front license plate. He told the officer it wasn’t on because his wife thought it looked dorky. But the officer had something else to say.

“Irregardless of how dorky something might look or if somebody else might not think it’s important, the state of Texas says it is,” the officer told Wayne. “And as a parent, we also have to make sure we're good role models. And seeing as how you’re in that boat now, don’t you think it's important to you do the same?”

Michelle burst into laughter and showed Wayne her positive pregnancy test.

“You’re an idiot,” Wayne jokingly told her.

Michelle posted the video on her Facebook page after the big reveal to her husband. The happy news comes after their second round of in-vitro fertilization, recently traveling to the Czech Republic for the procedure.

The couple married in November.