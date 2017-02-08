Viral photo: Rescue dog, new owner form instant bond

A Philadelphia woman’s Facebook post about the touching bond between her niece and a rescue dog has gone viral.

“THIS right here people is why you should adopt,” Jamie Holt said on Monday, sharing an image of a pup hugging her niece, Kayla Filoon.

According to Holt, Filoon adopted the dog less than two weeks ago from ACCT Philly, which is the region’s largest animal care and control service provider.

“Talk about being grateful,” Holt said. “There are just no words to truly describe the sweetness in this photo.”

Holt's Facebook post has been shared more than 35,000 times.

