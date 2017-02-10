Graphic graffiti, slurs found on numerous homes and cars US & World News Graphic graffiti, slurs found on numerous homes and cars Johns Creek Police are searching for the vandals behind ten incidents of explicit and graphic spray paint, found all over residents' homes, fences, driveways and cars.

- Johns Creek Police are searching for the vandals behind ten incidents of explicit and graphic spray paint, found all over residents' homes, fences, driveways and cars.

The incidents happened within two miles of Taylor Road, all within the span of two nights.

The messages ranged from gay slurs, sexual images, anti-Semitic remarks and references to drugs.

"I didn't want my five year old to come out here and see that kind of stuff," said Julie Ourada, who said she was fortunate the numerous explicit messages found outside her home was only on her garage, and required a quick painting.

"Why? Why would you do this?" Ourada said, in a message to the vandals.

The costs to repair some of the damage reached into the thousands. Police said vandals will face ten charges, which could range from misdemeanors to felonies, depending on the costs to fix the damage.

"We definitely want to catch these individuals," said Captain Christopher Byers, who said officers are concerned how children were exposed to the graphic images.

Tipsters can call Johns Creek Police, and can even remain anonymous by calling their tip line at (678) 474-1610.

NEXT ARTICLE: Police investigate shooting on Delmar Lane