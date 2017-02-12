CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - Hundreds of people gathered on Sunday afternoon to drop their pants and moon the Trump Tower on Chicago's riverfront.
The crowd was rowdy and enthusiastic as the clock ticked towards "the crack of 4 o'clock."
The protest was organized by SH#!Show, a Facebook-based comedy series set in Chicago.
Hundreds drop their pants and moon Chicago's Trump Tower
