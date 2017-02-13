Police: Landscaper wanted, caught in sexual act with dog

- Police are searching for a 61-year-old man wanted for bestiality and cruelty to children.

Gwinnett County police were called to a home in Lawrenceville Saturday evening after landscaper Cruz Barreralugo was allegedly caught "participating in a lewd sexual act" with a family's pet dog.

The homeowner told police he was playing in the yard with his nephew when they saw the suspect with their dog. According to police, when Barreralugo realized the two had spotted him, he stopped what he was doing and left in a small black 2-door pickup truck.

The homeowner immediately called police after the incident. Responding officers then reviewed home surveillance video.

Barreralugo had been servicing the family's lawn every two weeks for nearly a year. Police aren't sure if the Saturday incident was the first time this has happened, or if it's been ongoing.

"This is an especially disturbing case for many reasons and we are working hard to pinpoint Barreralugo's whereabouts so that he can be arrested," the Gwinnett County Police Department said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

NEXT ARTICLE: Police: Toddler finds mom's handgun, shoots 11-year-old sister