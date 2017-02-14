Backlash after teachers caught playing crude game naming students

- A Michigan public school employee has resigned and several teachers were disciplined in the wake of a scandal involving numerous school employees playing a sexually explicit game involving students who are minors, FOX17 reported.

The punishment of Bangor Public Schools employees came after video surfaced showing a group of school staffers at a bar naming students and teachers in a game where players say who they would like to have sex with, marry or kill. The video was recorded on Jan. 13 and parents at a school board meeting on Monday pressed administrators about when they became aware of the tape.

“It’s disturbing to know that these are our educators,” parent Jennifer Prentice told FOX17. “They are in charge of protecting our children, keeping our children safe, and the fact that they just blew that out of the water shows their character and shows that maybe they’re not right for this job.”

The secretary to the superintendent resigned Monday, two teachers were suspended and four other teachers were verbally reprimanded, FOX17 reported. No further action was expected to be taken, Bangor Schools’ attorney Robert Hubert said.

