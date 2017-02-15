Daycare worker accused of sexually assaulting 3-year-old girl US & World News Daycare worker accused of sexually assaulting 3-year-old girl Prosecutors say they charged a day care worker with sexually abusing a 3-year-old child.

The arrest of 32-year-old teacher Michael Barbee on charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse on a 3-year-old child had parents outraged and upset Wednesday evening as they came to pick up their children at the Early Learning Center at Saint Francis of Assisi Church.

A woman, whose identity we're withholding, worked at the Early Learning Center. She says she complained to officials here about staffing and supervision.



“If our calls and our concerns were taken serious, this probably could have been prevented,” she said.



Police arrested Barbee Saturday on 16 charges from indecent assault to unlawful contact. Investigators say he sexually assault a 3- year-old girl during naptime in a classroom after she called him stupid.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia called the charges serious and disturbing. Church officials are cooperating with authorities. They say there were no prior indications Barbee was involved in similar activity and he passed all background checks before being hired.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia released the following statement reading in part: