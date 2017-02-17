Active shooter disarmed and detained in area of Golf Links Road and 580 in Oakland

Posted:Feb 17 2017 10:27AM MST

Updated:Feb 17 2017 11:17AM MST

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - According to Oakland Police a person who was shooting in the area of 98th and Golf Links Road has been disarmed and detained by Oakland Police. 

SkyFox shows the suspect being loaded onto an ambulance. 

The scene is now secured. According to police, the shooter had a rifle. 

Chopper video showed the suspect spay painting breasts and a penis on a nearby home. 

Police tell KTVU shots were been fired in the area. CHP Oakland called the incident an "active shooter" situation. Initial reports came in around 9:20 a.m. 

Eastbound 580 was closed at Golf Link Roads. As of 10 a.m. eastbound 580 had reopened. 

There's a heavy police presence at the scene. Oakland Police are asking people to stay out of the area. 

Bishop O'Dowd High School in the area is on lockdown. The Oakland Zoo tells KTVU it's not on lockdown. 

We have multiple crews at the scene. 

At this point additional details have not been released. 

Stay with KTVU.com for updates on this developing story. 


