Robber jumps through McDonald's window

Posted:Feb 17 2017 05:15PM MST

Updated:Feb 17 2017 05:28PM MST

OCALA, Fla. (WOGX FOX 51) - Ocala police detectives have released surveillance video which shows a man robbing a McDonald's. It happened early Thursday at the McDonald's located at 3595 W. Silver Springs Blvd.

Investigators said he hid behind an SUV in the drive-thru lane, then pops through the window and appears to be waving a gun and demanding cash.  In the end he took off with the entire cash register.

Anyone with information can call Detective Mat Steckman of the Ocala Police Department at 369-7147. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP (7867).


