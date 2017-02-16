4-year-old girl wandered off, nearly drowned, now reunited with parents US & World News 4-year-old girl who wander off and nearly drowned reunited with parents At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the Roman Forest Police Department took to social media in hopes of finding the parents of a 4-year-old girl.

All she could tell them was her name is Melody. She didn't know her last name or her parents name.

She was pulled out of Peach Creek north of Roman Forest Boulevard by two 12-year-old boys who police say saved her life.

Those boys saw the girl playing on a tree branch near the creek. That limb broke and the boys jumped in and pulled her to safety.

About an hour and a half after posting the girl's picture on their Facebook page, police say they heard from her mother.

Roman Forest police Chief Stephen Carlisle says it appears a big misunderstanding led to the girl wandering off.

No criminal charges were filed Thursday night but the police chief says they will be investigating along with Child Protective Services.