Bull runs through Queens A bull took police on a wild chase through Jamaica, Queens on Tuesday. The runaway bull reportedly escaped from a slaughterhouse. A bull took police on a wild chase through Jamaica, Queens on Tuesday. The runaway bull reportedly escaped from a slaughterhouse.

- A bull took police on a wild chase through Jamaica, Queens on Tuesday. The runaway male cow had reportedly escaped from a slaughterhouse before it was spotted in the area of Archer and Sutphin Aves. at about 10:20 a.m.

Cops were finally able to corral and tranquilize the large and heavy animal in the backyard of a home on 158th Street, more than an hour later. The bull had at least six darts hanging out of it when it finally went down.

Curious people had come out to watch the event unfold. Some of them were chased by the bull before it was captured.

At about 1 p.m. as the bull was tied up and moved onto a large cot. Rope was attached to the cot and a police vehicle dragged it out of the yard to the front of the home and onto the street.

About a dozen officers lifted the cot and loaded it into the back of a truck that drove off with the bull.

Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey has offered to take in the bull.

Last year, another bull escaped from a Jamaica, Queens slaughterhouse as it was being unloaded from a truck. It was finally cornered on the campus of York College and tranquilized.

Comedian Jon Steward brought it to a farm sanctuary in upstate New York.