Residents evacuating by boat from flooded San Jose neighborhood

- Firefighters are using boats to rescue residents trapped in a flooded neighborhood in San Jose.

Coyote Creek flooded its banks, and into a neighborhood on Nordale Avenue near Kelly Park, Tuesday morning.

SkyFox is live over the area, as firefighters ferry people on rafts to higher ground.

Earlier, rescue crews pulled five people from the flooded Coyote Creek near Los Lagos Golf Course. The people were believed to be part of a homeless encampment along the creek bank. Watch KTVU's Christien Kafton's report here.

Water levels at Coyote Creek are expected to rise until at least 1 p.m.

