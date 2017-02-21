'Refugees Welcome' banner hung at Statue of Liberty

- Someone, presumably activists, unfurled a massive banner reading "Refugees Welcome" at the top of the Statue of Liberty's pedestal on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Park Service said the banner, which measured about 3 feet by 20 feet, hung from a nylon rope on the wall at the base of the Statue.

"Rangers, alerted to the presence of the banner, immediately made their way to the location and conducted an assessment of the banner and how it was attached to the monument," said Jerry Willis, a National Park Service spokesman. "It was determined that the banner could be removed without damaging the pedestal and Rangers began the process of removing it."

The United States Park Police is investigating because attaching a banner to the national monument is not allowed, Willis said.

A Twitter account called Alt Lady Liberty posted photos of the banner on the statue's pedestal. The account first tweeted around the same time the rangers examined the banner.