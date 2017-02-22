Delivery man viciously assaulted as bystanders watched [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption A man and a woman kicked, punched, threw to the ground and ripped the clothes off a Chinese food delivery man just as he entered an apartment lobby in the Allerton section of the Bronx. US & World News Delivery man viciously assaulted as bystanders watched A man and a woman kicked, punched, threw to the ground and ripped the clothes off a Chinese food delivery man just as he entered an apartment lobby in the Allerton section of the Bronx.

The vicious assault was caught on surveillance cameras inside the building at 2802 Olinville Avenue on Feb.2 just before 11 p.m. Bystanders watch the whole thing without interfering.

The victim, who was struck in the face and body, had his iPhone 5S and cash stolen, too. He suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The male suspect is described as black, with a dark complexion and thin build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a blue hooded sweatshirt, camouflage pants and black boots.

The female suspect is described as black with a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, navy blue pants and black shoes.

Before the suspect took off on foot, the female thug threw the delivery bag on the victim.

The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying the suspects.

Contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following:

1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

The NYPD says all calls/texts are strictly confidential.