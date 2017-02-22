Arlington pre-school teacher fired for anti-Semitic tweets

- A pre-school teacher was fired after past anti-Semitic comments she posted on social media came to light.

Nancy Salem was fired from the Children’s Courtyard Daycare after a report from Canary Mission, a website created to “combat the rise of anti-Semitism on college campuses.”

The website outed her and 23 other UT Arlington students for making racist and violent comments.

In a screen grab of Salem’s Twitter in May 2013, she tweeted “Have a safe trip Lulu. I love you baby girl! See you in 3 weeks! Kiss the Palestine ground for me and kill some jews! <3 #IMissYouAlready.”

Another screen grab showed Salem tweeted, “@DictatorHitler: How many Jews died in the Holocaust? Not enough’ @PrincessLulllu @thearabgirl HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHHAHAHAHA.”

Salem was suspended and then fired after the daycare found out about her past comments.

“The offensive comments certainly don't reflect our views. Our employees are expected to uphold certain standards of personal and professional conduct,” a daycare spokesperson said. “Our senior leadership thoroughly investigated this matter. This person no longer works for our company.”

Salem’s Twitter account has since been deactivated.