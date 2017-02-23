Tara Grinstead case: GBI holding news conference on missing beauty queen

- There are new developments in the case of a south Georgia teacher and beauty queen who vanished without a trace more than 11 years ago.

Tara Grinstead was last seen the night of October 22, 2005 when she attended a beauty pageant and barbecue in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Investigators said she went home to Ocilla and was never seen again.

Two days later, her co-workers at Irwin County high School, where she taught, called 911 when she didn't show up for work. Police said when they got to Grinstead's home to investigate, they found no signs of a struggle and her purse, keys and cell phone were still there.

She was 30-years-old when she disappeared.

Grinstead's family has never given up hope for answers and they maintain a website and Facebook page to keep the case in the spotlight.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. in Ocilla Thursday to give an update on the investigation. The GBI said the case has "never gone cold."