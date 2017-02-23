3 shot in Gwinnett County bar fight, police searching for suspect

- Police are searching for a man who opened fire inside a bar in Tucker. Gwinnett County police say a Vietnamese man whose first name may be Van pulled a black semi-automatic firearm from his waistband and fired into the ceiling at Tram Chim Quan Cafe' and Bar.

Authorities say the man who pulled the gun was wearing a black coat with a black hood. As he got closer to the front door, the man fired three times striking three victims.

WATCH: Surveillance video of the bar fight released



Gwinnett County police are also looking for a second suspect. He is also a Vietnamese man, who is wearing a blue coat and blue shirt in the surveillance video. During the fight. police say the man attacked two victims with a glass mug or beer bottle by striking them in the head.

All of the parties were treated by medical personnel and have been released from the hospital. The most serious injury was a gunshot wound to the abdomen and forearm. The other two victims were shot in the leg. No one was killed.

Detectives are still working to determine what the fight was about,

The incident happened on February 18 shortly after midnight. The establishment is located at 6330 Lawrenceville Highway.

