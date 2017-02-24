Mother charged with murder of teen son after argument inside their home

- Murder charges have been filed against a mother who shot and killed her teenage son after an argument Thursday night in Prince George's County.

According to police, 48-year-old Angelique Chase was involved in an argument with her son, 17-year-old Christopher Perry. It later turned into a physical struggle and resulted in Chase shooting her son.

According to two law enforcement sources, Perry was playing video games in the living room with another family member when his mother heard what she thought was offensive language. When Chase confronted her son, the two got into a verbal argument that turned physical.

Sources said Chase then went downstairs where she grabbed a revolver and confronted her son again – shooting him once in the chest.

During an interview with police, Chase indicated to them that she did not mean to fire and was lowering the pistol when it went off.

Detectives who responded to the scene Thursday night initially charged Chase with second-degree murder after listening to her story. She had told detectives the gun went off as she was lowering it to the ground.

However, after speaking with prosecutors, a decision was made to add in the charge of first-degree murder while armed.

“During the course of the investigation, the investigators consulted with our State’s Attorney’s Office – during the course of the dispute, they found evidence that may indicate that the suspect had in mind to engage in this activity instead of being in the heat of the moment-type environment,” said Prince George’s County Cpl. Lamar Robinson.

Robinson added this may have been pre-meditated, “but that is still under investigation right now.”

According to court documents, investigators say the family member inside the home separated the mother and son during the altercation prior to the shooting. Chase told the family member to leave the room and go into the basement.

“While in the basement, the family member stated that the defendant went downstairs to the basement into a room and went back upstairs,” the court document said. “Moments later he heard what he described as a ‘loud bang.’ The family member then heard the defendant on the phone advising Prince George’s County Public Safety Communications that the decedent had been shot.”

Neighbors said the 17-year-old lived alone with his mother at their house on Buckler Road. He was a senior student at Grace Brethren Christian School just down the street from where they lived.

As students were dismissed Friday afternoon from the school, approximately a dozen classmates came to his house where they went to the front door. Many of them had flowers in their hands. Some of them wiped away tears as they spoke with Perry's older sister.

Police said Chase has admitted her involvement in the homicide. She is in custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.