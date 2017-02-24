New beginning for woman who lived in rat-infested rental home US & World News New beginning for woman who lived in rat-infested rental home "Truly, I was glad to just get out of there and I just didn't want to be in there no more," says Linda Rhodes. She was living in a rental home that she says was infested with rats. Council member Boykins learned about her story on FOX 26 News and stepped in. Within a few days and with a few calls, Rhodes had a new clean apartment.

- Houston City Council member Dwight Boykins and his team met Linda Rhodes at her rental house on Friday morning to move her out.

"Truly, I was glad to just get out of there and I just didn't want to be in there no more," says Rhodes. She was living in a rental home that she says was infested with rats. Council member Boykins learned about her story on FOX 26 News and stepped in. Within a few days and with a few calls, Rhodes had a new clean apartment.



"It's an opportunity for Ms. Rhodes to start over, to give her a second chance and I'm so appreciative for Project Row House CDC for within one day, creating an opportunity for her to move and live within three blocks of where she come from," says Boykins.



Exclusive Furniture owner Sam Zavary decided to help as well.

"So we got her basically everything -- a new beginning," says Zavary. "We got her a new living room set, dining room set, two bedrooms, a brand new mattress, just everything you could think about in the house."

Inside the home, new glassware, silverware, bedding, the works.

"I'm just so happy right about now, I could just go in the tub tonight, relax, light me up some candles and just, oh my God, I don't have to worry about no rats jumping in the tub with me," says Rhodes.



To top it off, the owner of her previous rental home stopped by to give her an entire year worth of rent back, something she plans to use to help start a new life.



Pyburn's Farm Fresh Foods donated several hundred dollars worth of groceries. Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis and his wife stepped in and helped with the bedding and kitchenware and a local stylist even gave Rhodes a gift card to get a makeover.