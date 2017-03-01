2nd death in Illinois blamed on severe storms US & World News 2nd death in Illinois blamed on severe storms Authorities say a second person in Illinois was killed by the severe storm system that swept through the Midwest and spawned tornados.

White County Coroner Chris Marsh said Wednesday that the system moving through the central U.S. Tuesday and Wednesday spawned a twister that struck a small building near a house in the Crossville area, which is in southeastern Illinois near the border with Indiana. It killed a 71-year-old man and injured his wife.

The system has been blamed for killing at least two other people, including one who was struck by an uprooted tree in the central Illinois community of Ottawa and another who was killed by an apparent tornado that tore through Perry County, Missouri, about 80 miles south of St. Louis.

The storms also battered parts of Indiana as they moved eastward into Ohio and states to the south.