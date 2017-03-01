Deadly stabbing outside Orlando Walmart Neighborhood Market US & World News Deadly stabbing outside Orlando Walmart Neighborhood Market Deputies say Caswayne Williams stabbed his former boss, Davon Brown, at a gas station in front of a Walmart Neighborhood Market on Lee Road. Brown collapsed in the parking lot and died at the hospital. His family was left in shock.

Brown's cousin, stunned by grief, collapsed and cried in the parking lot. His aunt, Sabrina Jones, desperate was for answers.

“I'm devastated,” Jones said, “because he don't bother nobody.”

Deputies say Brown had been Williams’ supervisor at the gas station. But Jones says they didn't always get along.

“I know he had an argument with him, last week,” Jones said, before adding, “I don't want to say too much.”

They say Williams showed up at the gas station Wednesday morning, while Brown was at work. Deputies say they argued, and then things got more serious.

“The suspect was able to stab the victim multiple times,” said Deputy Rose Silva, with the Orange County Sheriff's Office, “the victim was transported to the hospital where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.”

Deputies say Williams took off, but they arrested him less than a mile away.

“This is truly heartbreaking, and we just want to make sure we do everything we can to bring this person to justice and give some peace to the family,” Silva said.

Caswayne Williams is charged with first degree murder.

