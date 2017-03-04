Get ready for more 'thorough' pat-downs at the airport

(FoxNews.com) - Passengers at U.S. airports chosen for physical pat-downs will reportedly face a more "comprehensive" screening after a 2015 audit that apparently showed some safety vulnerability.

Bloomberg reported that airport employees have already been notified at some locations that they need to employ a “more rigorous” and “thorough” screening. The screenings will reportedly include “more intimate contact” than before. The new measure also applies to airline pilots and flight attendants.

The Transportation Security Administration told the news agency that airport security workers used to have five search options when conducting a pat-down. But the change in in response to--at least partly-- the result of a 2015 audit. Apparently investigators found that small handguns and other weapons that went undetected.

Last month, as many as 11 people reportedly walked through an open and unattended checkpoint at New York’s JFK Airport.

