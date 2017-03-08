New polls paint mixed picture for Donald Trump's job performance

A number of new polls released on Tuesday and Wednesday paint a mixed picture for Donald Trump's job approval ratings.

According to Rasmussen Reports' Daily Presidential Tracking Poll, 49% of those surveyed approve of Trump's job performance, while 51% disapprove. According to a statement released by organizers of the poll, this is the first time Trump's job approval has fallen below 50%, since Inauguration Day.

In particular, the Rasmussens Reports' approval index, which measures the difference, in percentage points, of those who strongly approve and disapprove of Trump's performance, stands at -7.

According to the latest data from Gallup, 53% of those surveyed by the poll disapprove of Trump's job performance, while 42% approve.

According to a Quinnipiac Poll released Tuesday, 52% of those surveyed disagree with Trump's job performance, while 41% approve. Detailed data from the poll shows 91% of republicans surveyed approve of Trump's handling of the job, while 89% of Democrats surveyed disapprove, and 52% of those who identify as Independent disapprove of Trump's performance.

One recent poll, however, does show more voters approving Trump's job approval that disapprove. A Suffolk University/USAToday Poll releaed on Tuesday show 46.9% of those surveyed saying they approve of Trump's performance, while 44% of those surveyed said they disapprove. 9% of those surveyed said they were undecided.

Polling Methodology

Rasmussen

According to its website, results were collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night, and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. In addition, the poll used an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a panel that is described as "demographically diverse".

The poll reportedly has a margin of sampling error of ±2.5 percentage points.

Gallup

The daily results, according to gallup, are based on a three-day rolling average, and are based on telephone interviews with approximately 1,500 national adults.

The poll reportedly has a margin of error of ±3 percentage points.

Quinnipiac

According to a statement, the survey was conducted from March 2 to 6, and surveyed 1,283 voters nationwide via calls to landline phones and cellphones.

The margin of error is reportedly ±2.7 percentage points.

Suffolk University/USAToday

The poll was conducted between March 1 and 5, via live telephone interviews of those 18 years of age or older, residing in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., who identify as registered voters.

Surveys, according to a statement, were administered in English and Spanish.

The margin of sampling error is reportedly ±3 percentage points.