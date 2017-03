Website releases list of highest paying U.S. jobs US & World News Website releases list of highest paying U.S. jobs Website glassdoor.com has released its third annual list of the top 25 paying jobs in the U.S.

The list is based on the median annual salary of each career, and the top five are:

Physicians ($187,000) Pharmacy Manager (approximately $150,000) Patent Attorney ($139,000) Medical Science Liaison (approximately $139,000) Pharmacist (approximately $125,000)

