Panda Express serving Orange Chicken Burritos at 4 LA locations

- Orange chicken: a delicious Chinese dish.

Burrito: a delicious Mexican dish.

Combining the two: delicious or disaster?

Panda Express is selling orange chicken burritos at several of its Los Angeles locations.

The orange chicken burrito was originally sold exclusively at the restaurant chain's Pasadena Innovation Kitchen, but is now being offered at locations in Westwood, Monterey Park and Hacienda Heights, according to Thrillest.

The burrito is filled with orange chicken along with an assortment of vegetables, toppings and sauces.

Thrillest reports that you can also swap the protein to make yourself a Kung pao chicken burrito, Beijing beef burrito, and the list goes on.