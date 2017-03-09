Poll: voters believe hatred is on the rise since Trump's election

A new poll shows voters across the country believe the level of hatred and prejudice across the country has increased, since Donald Trump was elected.

According to a Quinnipiac Poll released on Thursday, 63% of all voters surveyed believe the level of hatred and prejudice in the U.S. has increased since Trump's election in November.

The survey also found that those surveyed believe prejudice against minority groups and Jewish people in the U.S. are serious problems.

On the issue of prejudice against minority groups, results from the poll show 77% of those surveyed believe prejudice against minority groups are either a very serious or a somewhat serious problem.

On the issue of prejudice against Jewish people, 70% of those surveyed believe it's either a very serious or a somewhat serious problem.

Results from the poll also show people are split, when it comes to Donald Trump's response to recent bomb threats that were made against Jewish community centers, and acts of vandalism made against Jewish cemeteries. Results show 37% of those surveyed approve of Trump's response, while 38% of those surveyed disapprove of his response.

Poll methodology

The poll surveyed 1,323 voters nationwide, via live calls to landline and cell phones, and has a reported margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.