31 animals removed from 'deplorable' home recovering

- None of the 31 animals rescued from a Hogansville home on March 6 were sick enough to euthanize, according to officials at Troup County Animal County Services.

“Our goal is to get them healthy enough to adopt. But first, we have to nurse them back to health and see how they interact with other people before we make a final decision,” said Troup County Deputy Marshal Lisa Lindsey.

Lindsey and Animal Services Supervisor Chris Bussey showed FOX 5 News the masks they wore for eight hours as they removed cats, dogs, hamsters, rabbits, turtles, chickens and a terribly sick pot belly pig from the home and camper on Mountville-Hogansville Road.

Hogansville Police gave FOX 5 News photos from home on after they charged the 41-year-old Brandi McCoy, her 22-year-old daughter Eamantha Crain and their boyfriends Zachariah McCoy and Nicholas Luciano on March 8. Crain’s 7-month-old and 2-year-old sons are now in DFACS custody as LaGrange veterinarians care for the sick animals.

“They were in varying conditions of health. Some had the mange and others need to be monitored because they were malnourished, but the pig was in the worst condition I have ever seen a pig in—bloody and dry skin with sores. He couldn’t stand up properly. It was just sad,” said Lindsey. “It was just horrible—flies and feces everywhere. It’s just horrible that children were living in all of this,” she told Bruner.

All four owners remain behind bars at the Troup County Jail charged with child cruelty, animal cruelty and unlawful dumping of human waste. Vets will determine how long the animals will remain under quarantine.

