2 wanted after 13-year-old boy shot in head in restaurant

- A 13-year-old boy is in “extremely critical condition,” according to police, after he was shot in his head in a Chinese restaurant. Saturday, police released surveillance pictures of two men they want to find in connection to that.

The shooting happened at about 10:30pm Friday inside the Gold Fish takeout restaurant in the 2000 block of W. Hunting Park Avenue.

Police said the young victim was there with a friend. They ordered food. Then, the gunman walked in, words were exchanged, and the boy was shot at point-blank range.

Officers found him on the floor, unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital and doctors have been working to stabilize him.

Police searched for evidence inside and outside the restaurant, and are looking for two men seen on surveillance video. (Click it for more pictures, including close-ups.)