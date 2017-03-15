Amber Alert for Tenn. teen believed to be with armed man

- Authorities in Tennessee have taken out a warrant against a man they believe is with a 15-year-old girl. An Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday morning for the girl who investigators last saw in Alabama with the armed man.

Tad Cummins, 50, had a warrant for Sexual Contact with a Minor taken out against him by the state prosecutors. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents said the charge is connected to an alleged sexual interaction between Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas, of Columbia, the subject of Tuesday’s Amber Alert. Investigators said the alleged encounters happened at the school where Cummins taught and where Thomas was a student. Cummins was fired Tuesday when the allegations surfaced.

TAKE A GOOD LOOK: The subjects of our #AMBERAlert may be in a silver Nissan Rogue, with TN plate 976-ZPT. Spot it? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/ir7HqX0wXI — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 15, 2017

Cummins is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators think Cummins is armed with two handguns.

The two could be traveling in a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee plate 976-ZPT.

Thomas was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings. According to the TBI, she's described as a white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She weighs 120 pounds and is 5'5" tall.

Thomas was last seen at the Shoney’s in Columbia, Tennessee around 8 a.m. Monday after investigators said a friend dropped her off. She was later reported missing by her parents. Investigators said they can place Thomas in Decatur, Alabama, which is located in northern Alabama, about 3-and-a-half hours away from Atlanta, later Monday afternoon.

Investigators said they are trying to piece together the events leading up to the Amber Alert. TBI agents said Cummins secured a title loan of about $4,500 in cash. Investigators are asking anyone who may have had contact with Cumming over the past few weeks to contact agents.

TBI agents said they have received about 80 leads since early Tuesday morning, but none have produced any credible sightings.

Anyone who believes they have spotted the vehicle, Thomas or Cummins is asked to call 911 immediately. Other tips can be given to the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

