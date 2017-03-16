Investigators say teen hid in school's restroom ceiling to spy on girls

- Police said a 15-year-old student was spying on girls in the restrooms at Hiram High School. He was charged Thursday with two counts of Peeping Tom.

Many students said they are on edge after hearing about the charges.

“Everyone is a bit freaked out. We’re wondering how did this happen, how did they have the time to get in the bathroom and out of the bathroom,” said Mahina Roman, a senior at Hiram High School.

Investigators said school officials were first alerted to something going on when other students saw the teen crawl into the ceiling.

“He would crawl from the boys’ restroom through the ceiling over the wall and poked holes in the girls’ bathroom ceiling tiles and was watching them in the bathroom,” said Sgt. Ashley Henson with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

Thursday, there was caution tape across the entrance to the girls’ restrooms as the investigation got underway.

Most of the girls’ bathrooms were shut down and the tiles were down,” said student Elisha Paul.

Worried parents want to know if the student had a camera with him.

“That’s the million dollar question. We’re trying to figure out if he did take photos or video, there are allegations that he did, that will all come further in the investigation,” said Sgt. Henson.

That’s a concern that makes many students like Mahina Roman cringe.

“That's violating our privacy we’re in there to do our business and leave,” said Roman.

Investigators said the teen was being held at the juvenile detention center Thursday night.

School officials sent notices to parents Thursday informing them that there had been a situation at the school, and it was being handled.

