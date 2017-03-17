RECALL: 21,000 pounds of frozen pizza at WalMart

More than 21,000 pounds of frozen pizza is being recalled due to Listeria fears.

The U.S Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Services said the frozen pizzas were produced on Feb. 23, 2017 by RBR Meat Company, Inc.

A routine sampling of the product discovered the problem with the 16'' pizza labeled "Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizza" with a lot code of 20547.

The items were shipped to California, Nevada, Utah and Washington.

No illnesses have been reported yet.

Anyone who has the product is urged not to consume it and instead throw it away or return it to the store where they purchased it.

Listeria can cause fever, muscle aches, and gastrointenstinal issues and symptoms can be more serious for older adults, those with weakened immune systems, pregnant women or children.

Anyone with any questions can log onto askkaren.gov for more information.