Free Cone Day on March 20 at Dairy Queen US & World News Free Cone Day on March 20 at Dairy Queen Monday is the first day of spring, so why not celebrate with some ice cream -- for free?

Joining Fox 2 is Andy Sprinkle from Dairy Queen, and Kim Tyle from the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and Beaumont to talk about free cone day in Michigan.

For every cone Dairy Queen serves on Free Cone Day, guests are invited to make a donation to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. This means all of the donations from each state will go to the local hospitals within that state.

Last year, Dairy Queen raised over $200,000 nationwide.

