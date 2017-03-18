WATCH: Toddlers skip sleep to party in bedroom

- The proud parents of twin boys in New York found out why their toddlers seemed like they hadn't been sleeping through the night. Because the toddlers definitely were not sleeping.

Video recorded by Jonathan and Susana Balkin on their Nest home monitoring system shows 2-year-old twins, Andrew and Ryan having a gymnastics roll-around instead of getting much-needed sleep.

The boys easily climbed in and out of their cribs, which are side-by-side in their shared bedroom. They proceeded to line pillows along the floor and do summersaults, and then took rests on the couch together, before going back to their floor exercises.

Dad enters the room and puts the boys back in their cribs, then places the mountain of pillows and covers back in their rightful places around the room. But the calm was only temporary. As soon as dad left, they were back at it.

The video, which is sped up to show what has to be an entire night of activity, shows the boys spending significant time sitting close together, chatting on the loveseat. It's easy to imagine the close bond the twin boys obviously share.

Eventually, dad and mom entered the room, (that's when you know you're in trouble). After tidying up the room, and giving the boys what we're sure was a stern talking-to, these dedicated parents put the boys back in their cribs. Alas, the tots still were not finished. They climbed back out and sat close on the couch.

But the night was getting long.

After discussing the events of the night (we're guessing), they climbed back into their own cribs and finally fell asleep.

Sweet dreams, Balkin family. We're sure Ryan and Andrew will manage to settle down, one day.