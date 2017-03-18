Rock 'n' roll visionary, Chuck Berry, dies at age 90

- Legendary rock and roll musician Chuck Berry has passed away at the age of 90.

St. Charles County Police Department in Missouri confirmed Berry's death Saturday afternoon.

Charles Edward Anderson "Chuck" Berry was born on October 18, 1926 in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was known for the songs "Maybellene" (1955), "Roll Over Beethoven" (1956), "Rock and Roll Music" (1957), and "Johnny B. Goode" (1958), among others.

A guitarist, singer and songwriter, Berry was considered a pioneer of rock music.

He was set to release an album for the first time in 35 years in 2017.