Rock 'n' roll visionary, Chuck Berry, dies at age 90

Public Domain

Posted:Mar 18 2017 03:30PM MST

Updated:Mar 18 2017 05:27PM MST

MISSOURI - Legendary rock and roll musician Chuck Berry has passed away at the age of 90.

St. Charles County Police Department in Missouri confirmed Berry's death Saturday afternoon.

Charles Edward Anderson "Chuck" Berry was born on October 18, 1926 in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was known for the songs "Maybellene" (1955), "Roll Over Beethoven" (1956), "Rock and Roll Music" (1957), and "Johnny B. Goode" (1958), among others.

A guitarist, singer and songwriter, Berry was considered a pioneer of rock music.

He was set to release an album for the first time in 35 years in 2017.


