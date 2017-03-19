Police looking for driver who hit and killed a woman in Uptown Dallas US & World News Police looking for driver who hit and killed a woman in Uptown Dallas Dallas police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a 23-year-old woman crossing the street in Uptown Dallas early Saturday morning.

Police said Rachel Spelman, a recent A&M graduate, was crossing in the 2300 block of Cedar Springs Road near the intersection of Bookhout Street about 2:10 a.m.

They said a dark-colored sedan of an unknown make and model struck Spelman. Police said the driver of the vehicle stopped, exited the vehicle and walked back to look at Spelman on the ground before getting back in his car and taking off.

Police describe him as a black male with short curly hair, approximately 5'10" to 6'2" and last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants. They said his vehicle likely has front-end damage to the windshield and possibly back window damage.

Dallas police said there are no surveillance pictures of the incident.

"How do you leave someone there? Just laying there. I just don't understand how you do that," said Spelman's friend, Lauren Hoyle.

Spelman's friends think she may have been going home after a night out. She was a block away from home when she was hit.

"She was crossing the street, and she got hit. Every day I cross the street and I never think twice. Obviously, you look right to left as you're told, but you never think that could be your last time looking down the street," said her friend, Marie Bodnar.

Friends said Spelman was quick to make friends at their first job and will always be remembered as easy going, sarcastic and bubbly.

"She just was a part of everyone's personality. Without her, I think a lot of us are just going to lose the sparkle," Hoyle said.

"Just the memory of one of the best team members of our team. She sat in the middle of our group, you could see her red hair," added Bodnar.

But more than anything right now, friends want anyone with information to come forward and for the driver to do the right thing and turn himself in.

"The damage is done. You've already taken one of our best friends and decided you were going to leave her there. I think the only thing right now for anyone to get closure is to turn yourself in. Make it easy on everyone else," Hoyle said.