As April inches closer to giving birth, park searches for sponsor for giraffe cam

- While the world waits for the birth of April the giraffe's baby, Animal Adventure Park is looking for a new sponsor for one of the most popular live animal cams currently on the internet.

Many have inquired, says Danielle Ogozaly, but the park has not yet chosen a sponsor. The park is hopeful that the future sponsor will share the same ideals on conservation and have a passion for giraffes.

April and her mate, "Oliver," have become internet sensations since the park began streaming live video of her pregnancy last month. Monday's update said April was eating but wasn't as "ravenous" as days prior, and that her belly continues to stay toward the back end. There was no active labor confirmed, however, according to the park.

This will be April's fourth calf and Oliver's first.

Money from the sponsorship of the live cam will be donated to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, to an organization called "Ava's Little Heroes," which supports sick children and their family's unexpected medical journeys, as well as expenses associated with the camera and the needs of the park, Ogozaly said.

Since the world-wide community began to rally around April, the park has created a website dedicated to the popular giraffe, as well as a giraffe emoji, and merchandise for April's fans. "My two passions are entrepreneurship and animals," Ogozaly says. " Luckily I was able to couple these two together when I opened Animal Adventure Park. When you are working towards something you love and are passionate about, everything comes naturally," she said, saying it was also in response to public demand.

As for when the park hopes to have a sponsor, they hope it's imminent. "Given the time sensitive nature of the upcoming birth, the sooner the better!" said Ogozaly. Finding a sponsor will not likely be hard; A GoFundMe page dedicated to raising funds for the animals has already surpassed its $50,000 goal.

GIRAFFE FUN FACTS:

Once the calf’s hooves appear, labor will be over within 30 to 60 minutes

Full grown giraffes can eat more than 100 pounds of leaves a twigs a day

Male giraffes are taller and heavier than females

The knobs on their heads are called ossicones

Giraffes move both legs on one side of their body as they walk

They can reach speeds of up to 35 mph

Giraffes sleep less than two hours a day

Female giraffes can become pregnant at just 5 years old

They live up to 25 years in the wild

