Police: Child's grandmother accidentally dropped him off at wrong daycare

- UPDATE: According to the Atlanta Police Department, officials were able to make contact with Cameron's family and determined the child's grandmother accidentally dropped him off at the wrong daycare.

Atlanta police need your help locating the parents of a young boy who was dropped off at northwest Atlanta daycare by an unknown woman.

The boy told police his name is Cameron. He was dropped off Monday morning at Golbe's Daycare on Myrtle Street, and was left without any identifying information.

Cameron may be 3-years-old, and DFACS has currently taken custody of the child. Atlanta police believe the child was mistakenly dropped off at the wrong location.

Police say the driver was transporting other children as well.

Please contact the Atlanta Police Department with any information you may have.

