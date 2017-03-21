Baby born with 4 legs, 2 spines undergoes successful surgery

- A 10-month-old baby born with four legs and two spines underwent a complex surgical procedure successfully, according to Advocate Children's Hospital staff.

Dominique was born in Ivory Coast with a parasitic conjoined twin, causing the bottom half of her not-fully-developed twin's body to stick out from Dominque's neck and back.

Five surgeons and dozens of other medical professionals pitched in to help Dominique, who underwent successful surgery March 8 and is expected to live a normal life.

Since coming to the U.S. for specialized medical care, Dominique has been staying with a host family while her parents and siblings await her return to Africa.