Baby born with 4 legs, 2 spines undergoes successful surgery

 Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Posted:Mar 21 2017 09:37AM MST

Updated:Mar 21 2017 10:08AM MST

CHICAGO (FOX 32 NEWS) - A 10-month-old baby born with four legs and two spines underwent a complex surgical procedure successfully, according to Advocate Children's Hospital staff.

Dominique was born in Ivory Coast with a parasitic conjoined twin, causing the bottom half of her not-fully-developed twin's body to stick out from Dominque's neck and back.

Five surgeons and dozens of other medical professionals pitched in to help Dominique, who underwent successful surgery March 8 and is expected to live a normal life.

Since coming to the U.S. for specialized medical care, Dominique has been staying with a host family while her parents and siblings await her return to Africa. 


