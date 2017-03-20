STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Crews rescue stranded dolphin in North Wildwood

Posted:Mar 20 2017 02:21PM MST

Updated:Mar 21 2017 12:56PM MST

Wildwood, NJ (WTXF) - Crews rescued a stranded dolphin in North Wildwood Monday.

According to North Wildwood Recreation and Tourism, the striped dolphin made a stop at the Inlet Beach and was unable to get back  to sea.

Thanks to help from the North Wildwood Beach Patrol, The Marine Mammal Stranding Center and the North Wildwood Fire Department the dolphin made it back safely to sea.

Watch the amazing rescue in the video above. Great job to everyone involved!

Video Credit: Ann Devlin North Wildwood Recreation and Tourism


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories