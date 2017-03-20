Crews rescue stranded dolphin in North Wildwood [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Credit: Ann Devlin North Wildwood Recreation and Tourism US & World News Crews rescue stranded dolphin in North Wildwood Crews rescued a dolphin that was unable to get back to sea in North Wildwood Monday.

According to North Wildwood Recreation and Tourism, the striped dolphin made a stop at the Inlet Beach and was unable to get back to sea.

Thanks to help from the North Wildwood Beach Patrol, The Marine Mammal Stranding Center and the North Wildwood Fire Department the dolphin made it back safely to sea.

Watch the amazing rescue in the video above. Great job to everyone involved!

Video Credit: Ann Devlin North Wildwood Recreation and Tourism